Women in Politics: WIMBIZ tasks women to run for office in 2020 dialogue

The female population of Nigeria stands at 103 million which is 49.4% of the current population. In the 9th Assembly, of the 469 members elected across the 6 geopolitical zones, 6 are women, constituting only 6.5% of the Senate and 5.6% of the House of Representatives. This shows a drop of 1.48% of female representation in comparison to the 8th Assembly.

At the State Assembly level, across the 36 States of the Federation, women constitute 5.2% of elected lawmakers (51 women out of 990). After two decades of uninterrupted democratic governance since 1999, only 6 women have emerged as Deputy Governors. It is 2020 and Nigeria is still yet to produce a female Governor. The national average of the 6.7% female representation in elective and appointive positions is far below the global average of 22.5%, the Africa regional average of 23.4%, and the West African Sub Regional average of 15%

To challenge the status quo, Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (WIMBIZ) is dedicating its Annual Women in Politics (WIMPOL) Dialogue today to these cringe-worthy statistics.

According to WIMBIZ spokesperson Elsie Akpabio, these statistics are indicative of an environment that stifles almost 50% of its population and is a clear representation of the poor showing of women in the political sphere.

“Consequently, the clamour for increased representation of women in elective and appointive positions of power is at an all-time high and the reasons are the same – Inclusion & Representation matters”

The Women in Politics (WIMPol) 2020 Dialogue is challenging the inertia, inactions, fears, and inequality that has held women back in politics by convening women and men who are willing and resolute about making the call in solidarity for women all over Nigeria to ‘Get Off The Sideline’ and take informed actions to ensure positive outcomes in 2023 and beyond.

WIMPol 2020 invites women to hone & own their voice, run for office and or actively support credible women who are running for office.

WIMBIZ is a non-profit organization that has, over the last 19 years, implemented programs that inspire, empower, and advocate for greater representation of women in leadership positions in the public and private sector.

