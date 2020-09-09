Withdraw your N350 million suit against Police college or vacate my land, Orangun warns farmers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar

The Orangun of Ila, Oba Wahaab Oyedotun has warned farmers that instituted cases against the mobile police College in the town to withdraw the suit or risk being evicted from the town.

Some non-native farmers in Ila-Oragun had instituted case before a State High Court, seeking N350 million compensation after giving up their land for the building of the mobile police training school.

The monarch had during a press conference jointly addressed with his counterpart from Oke-Ila, Oba Adedokun Abolarin in Ila on Wednesday said the community has resolved to cede the land to the federal government without requesting any compensation either on the land or farm produce therein as its contribution to the development of the country.

Oba Oyedotun also dissociated the palace and the community from suit initiated by about 600 purported farmers against the police over the land on which the college is located, saying their compensation claim of N350 million is highly inflated and unreasonable.

He described the action of the farmers as calculated attempt to disrupt the economic development of the community.

He said, “The entire Ila Orangun people hereby seize this opportunity to inform the government that the land housing the police college is given to the government as part of our contribution to our state and the federal government. Nobody should claim any form of monetary compensation from the government either on the land or for the farm produce on the land.

“All the suit in the state high court or any other courts in the should be withdrawn. We are aware that the amount of monetary claims quoted by the individual farmer in respect of the farm products are highly inflated and unreasonable.

“We are also aware of the fact that some people numbering about 600 present themselves as new claimants of additional compensation in court. We dissociate ourselves from these claims. Ila-orangun indigenes would deem the actions of the farmers as intentionally calculated to forestall the development of the people of the community and scare away potential investors. Anybody who is non-native and cannot abide by our decision is free to leave our town.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

