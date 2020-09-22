With TATUP cards, our banks are now in our phone

Kindly Share This Story:

By Flora Dike

The more than fifty million underserved and unbanked population in Nigeria and West Africa at large can now heave a sigh of relief with the introduction of the new and convenient cash deposit cards by TATUP International Services Limited, a registered banking agent that produces limited and personalised banking and financial services on behalf of banks to their customers.

This information was made known to the general public at the pre-launch, product presentation and distributor awards in Lagos on Friday 18th September, 2020.

The event which was graced by dignitaries from accross the political and financial sector of the country was chaired by High Chief Blakley Okwudiri Ijezie while the guest of honour was Prince Usma Hamzat, Vice Chairman, lfako Ijaiye Local Government Area.

Ambassador Dr. Isa Elbuba, the Chairman of TATUP group , who was represented by Dr. James Grand Okocha and Evangelist Happiness Etuk, Chief Executive Officer, TATUP group took turns to explain the convenient nature of the product and why it is the future of payment and banking solutions in the country. The Vice Chairman, Dr. James Grand Okocha made it known to all that the idea of TATUP is divine and he is totally sure that the sky will not be the limit but the starting point for those who will partner with the new TATUP financial product.

“We produce and pioneer cash deposit tokens in Africa and with our cards, every holder’s phone becomes a mobile automated teller (ATM) matchine” , said Mr Happiness Etuk.

The TATUP cards are available in various denominations from five hundred (N500) to Two hundred thousand (N200,000) denominations. The concealed digits can be scratched and loaded in mobile phones, from where the monetary value can be accessed either for payments or transfers, on the go. The card is highly secured and powered by the United Bank for Africa, (UBA).

The innovation basically eliminates the extra monetary and time costs incurred by customers in their day to day financial activities like cash deposits, transfers and other remittances.

Mr Happiness Etuk also intimated the public about the success story of TATUP in some states like Akwa-Ibom, Ebonyi, Delta, Rivers, Ogun, Edo and countries like Ghana where they are already in partial operations. He also said that the company hopes to reach fifty million customers in the next couple of months

