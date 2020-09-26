With “Lothari” movie, Danmola leads the way in movie-making

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

As the movie industry warms itself back into business with the practitioners picking up from where they stopped after a lockdown occasioned by the dreaded Coronavirus, Nollywood actor and content creator, Khazim Danmola is leading the way and showing his colleagues how to get back into it.

With new projects being rolled out from Colisuem Network, an esteemed entertainment company currently managing the affairs of the award-winning actor, including Akeem Adeyemi and others in the movie industry within and outside Nigeria looks set to witness the beginning of movie-making revolution with Danmola being the face of their company.

Speaking in a recent interview with journalists on the plans to take the industry by surprise, Danmola who has featured in notable Yoruba and English movies including but not limited to Tinsel, Subuola, Damage, Jade’s Cross among others said he has worked up to the level in the industry where he now has to start showing that movie-making could be done the way it is expected and not otherwise.

Though Danmola has had his own fair share of challenges as an actor, but his decision to take the bold step of producing his first movie is well welcomed by the backing of a management company that is inclined to talent management, photographic equipment and accessories retailing and movie production.

According to him, “the movie is one of a kind. It is a story with unique concept. The intrigue, crime, power tussle, betrayal and drama all show how much of drama would keep the people to the edges of their seats. “

It is Danmola’s first movie but he’s unperturbed as he believes he would surprise many people. “it is my first movie production; it is like my new baby. We can’t wait to show the world the magic we are cooking “, he said.

