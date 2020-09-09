Wike says opposition parties disappointed over suspended NLC protest

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Okogba

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has expressed satisfaction over the outcome of the negotiation with Organised Labour that led to the suspension of a protest in the state, saying it left opposition parties disappointed.

Wike appreciated that all contending issues were amicably resolved during the meeting.

He said this, Wednesday, at the inspection of the Rebisi, GRA, Rumuola and Rumuogba flyover bridges and ongoing road construction work in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas of the State.

He said that the Opposition Parties and those who thought the State would be plunged into crisis were disappointed.

His words: “All the issues were mere understandings and now that they have understood our position, they said they have to suspend the protest.

“So for me, I am happy that there was nothing like conflict At the end of the day, those of them who were thinking that Rivers State will be shut down were highly disappointed.”

According to President of Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, Ayuba Wabba, in the resolutions reached, parties “agreed to sign the agreement on the implementation of the new minimum wage and consequential adjustments.

“The Rivers government built state NLC Secretariat sealed for structural defects will be immediately unsealed while the government continues with the correction work if any.

“Rivers government shall immediately restore remittance of check-off dues and pay all outstanding arrears to the respective labour unions.

“State Government commits to payment of salaries withheld from health workers due to 2017 strike action. Organised labour agreed to immediately suspend the planned protest scheduled for September 8, 2020.

“Parties to set up a Tripartite Committee to resolve all outstanding issues including adjustment of pensions in line with the constitution and payment of pension and gratuity, take steps to discontinue all ongoing litigation about the disputed matters.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: