By Egufe Yafugborhi, Port-Harcourt

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed has described his Rivers state counterpart, Nyesom Wike as one of the best performing governors he is learning from in Nigeria.

Mohammed weighed the rating weekend at the Palace of the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu where he led his Rivers counterpart on a courtesy visit before Wike performed flag-off of the construction of two roads in the Bauchi capital city on the invitation of Mohammed.

He told the Emir, “The Rivers Governor is one of those making history, developing Nigeria and building bridges. He is one of the best performing governors. He is deepening stakeholding and I have learnt so much from him.

“I know him as a man who carries his people along. A very generous, highly principled and passionate person. He is somebody who believes in the corporate existence of Nigeria.

“He is called Mr Projects because he opens new frontiers in which he uses projects and programmes to improve the quality of life of his people. He has respect for you and for the traditional institution.

“He is here because he cannot be in Bauchi and fail to pay his respect to you. He will be going to symbolically flag-off some projects that can improve movement, and ease the turn around time for doing businesses.

“I feel there is nobody more important, and more suitable to come and perform this symbolic programme other than Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.”

The Emir told the visitor that he has watched, “The cultivation of the bond of fraternity and friendship between Wike and Sen Mohammed. The two of you are considered by many Nigerians as the perfect partners in progress.

“Indeed, you are working separately in your states and attracting the admiration of your citizens. Without fear of contradiction, Governor Wike has enjoyed the admiration of many because of his practical and pragmatic approach to life and politics. You have a heart that’s always willing to excel.

“I will also request you to appreciate Senator Mohammed because, in one year, we have seen a record of performance by the way he has changed the face of the state. As custodians of tradition and values, we are open to encouraging those in public office who are performing.”

Wike on the occasion pleaded with the Emir to, “Call your son (Mohammed) to yourself and correct him when it is needful. He will quickly retrace his steps with your fatherly advice. Don’t see him going wrong and say it’s not my business, I’m not a politician.

“When I was invited here, I accepted because I was coming to do something that will make life more meaningful, something that will bring development to the people of Bauchi state. That is the kind of things I associate with.

“Your Governor has shown that the interest of the people of Bauchi is his interest. Rivers people are happy to identify and associate with the Governor of Bauchi state. I can tell you that by the grace of God, this relationship will continue to grow.”

