My husband must not die in vain, widow of suspect who died in Lagos police custody cries out

By Evelyn Usman

One of the men arrested for allegedly planning to abduct the newly installed monarch of Isiu, in Ikorodu area of Lagos, Oba Olukayode Raji, has died in Police custody.

Recall that some hoodlums armed with dangerous weapons stormed the Isiu palace, on September 2 and September 4, 2020, injuring several persons and destroying property. But their attempt to reach the monarch was resisted by members of the local vigilante groups and youths.

The deceased, Yemi Taiwo, 38, was a land agent. He was arrested by members of the Onyabo Vigilante group in Ikorodu, alongside one Femi Animashaun.

The suspects in a video made available to journalists were seen in the premises of the Ikorodu North Local Council Development Area, being tortured. Thereafter, they were handed over to policemen attached to the annex Zonal Investigative Bureau in Ladegboye area, Ikorodu, from where they were taken to the Zona 2 Command, Onikan, where Taiwo reportedly died.

His widow, Olabisi, who is yet to come to terms with the rude shock of her spouse’s demise, explained that her husband left their Gberigbe home in Ikorodu, for Isiu, where he bought some plots of land, only to be arrested.

Explaining, the mother of two said: “he told me he would first stop at his boss’ office before going to the site but he never came back.

“ My brother-in-law, Deji, rushed home about 11 am to inform us that his brother had been killed. At that point, I passed out, but after some hours, someone called to say he was alive. I was told he was arrested with some people who were planning to abduct the monarch of Isiu.

” I went to the annex of Zonal Investigative Bureau in the Ladegboye area, on Friday, where he was taken to, the Investigative Police Officer prevented me from seeing my husband, saying he was not there.

“I went there again on Saturday and Sunday and was still not allowed to see him, but on Sunday, one of his brothers, Awobajo, who went there to see him, was detained and released on Monday.

” On Tuesday, the policemen brought my husband and Femi out of the cell. They tortured them before transferring them to the Zone 2 Command headquarters in Onikan. On reaching Zone 2, the policemen there insisted that their colleagues should go and treat my husband and Femi before he would admit them into the cell. That was because of the injuries on them. As they were leaving, my husband died. At the moment, they have refused to release his body for burial.

“I am appealing to the Lagos State Government and the Inspector General of Police to bring my husband’s killers to book. Those who connived with the police to kill my husband are boasting that nothing will happen. My husband’s death must not be in vain”, she said in tears.

Efforts to get the reaction of the Zone 2 Police Command Public Relations Officer, Hauwa Idris, failed as calls to her mobile telephone were busied.

