Why we want to mentor 300 Yoruba graduates— YWC

By Elizabeth Osayande

Stakeholders of the Yoruba World Congress, YWC, have stated that the proposed mentoring programme for 300 graduates is aimed at putting the youths at the centre of personal and community development.

They said the six months programme will link 50 accomplished Yoruba professionals from various sectors and countries across the world to Yoruba graduates chosen from 10 states across the country.

The initiative was announced recently in Ibadan at the end of a YWC event tagged “YWC Launch with the Leader,” that brought together young people from 10 states to discuss the role, responsibility and opportunities for young educated professionals in Yorubaland.

In his address, the Yoruba Global Leader, YWC, Emeritus Professor Banji Akintoye, called on the youths to use their skills to forge a partnership that would bring innovation and improvement to ways of doing things.

His words: “look around and see what they can do to help themselves and their communities.”

On his part, the keynote speaker at the event, Akogun Adeniyi, stated that it was time graduates took leading position in the restoration of the Yoruba race.

Adeniyi reiterated that “graduates are expected to play a leading role in the restoration of the Yoruba nation’s first-class grade position in education, healthcare delivery provisions, sound and solid economic and fiscal policies, the industrial revolution, excellent foreign affairs policies, excellent defence and security for our people and principles of justice, equity and fair play for which our founding fathers were well known.”

Earlier on, the YWC Secretary-General, Professor Anthony Kila, gave a breakdown of the youth empowerment programme.

According to Professor Kila, “YWC Youth mentoring programme is geared towards helping place our young graduate at the centre of educating, empowering and engaging our communities towards emancipation and security of lives, properties and culture.”

Kila also explained that the programmes will work to help young graduates progress in the three crucial areas—employment, setting up ventures and further education.

“Participants at the YWC Graduate Mentorship Programme will be nominated by YWC affiliated groups, YWC members and leaders from across the world.

“All those intending to participate either as mentors or mentees are requested to join the programme by visiting the YWC website,” he added.

VANGUARD

