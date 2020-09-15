Why we brought Saudi Arabia to Ibadan — Halal fashion CEO

Kindly Share This Story:

Audu Rilwan Olayinka, the owner of Halal stores, who deals in Islamic fashion and Arabian accessories, recently revealed why exotic Arabian fashion, incenses, and home accessories should appeal to Nigerians, in a chat.

He said, “All things Arabian are usually very refined and of exquisite taste. This is why I decided to open outlets that would enable Nigerians to have access to such affordable luxury, instead of having to travel.

“We opened first in Ilorin and were received very well. Arabian fashion is not only for Muslims and I categorically state here that Arabian fashion, perfumes, and home accessories are for everyone. In fact, we have so many Christians wearing our jalamias and perfumes.

“Our success in Ilorin is why I decided to open another outlet in Ibadan. We are here now and we opened yesterday. For everyone has, before now, craved everything Arabian or from Dubai, I congratulate them because they can now have all their needs met in Nigeria.

“Even if they are not residents of Ibadan or Ilorin, we operate online services and can send ordered goods anywhere in the country. Saudi Arabia has landed in Ibadan.”

He also stated that there would be discounts for September clients and a treasure hunt to hold at its Palms Mall store in October.

Vanguard

