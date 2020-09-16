Why Obaseki declined Arise TV debate ― PDP

Kindly Share This Story:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that Governor Godwin Obaseki, declined participation in Wednesday’s conversation organised by ARISE Television, over the confusion caused by the television station with regard to the shape the programme will take.

State Publicity Secretary, PDP, Mr Chris Osa Nehikhare, who spoke on behalf of the State Campaign Council, said: “We are compelled to debunk the falsehood pushed out this morning by the propagandists of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that Governor Godwin Obaseki shunned a scheduled debate organised by the Arise TV for him and the governorship candidate of the APC, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.”

Nehikhare declared: “This is a lie from the pit of hell. The true story is that organisers invited Governor Godwin Obaseki to a dialogue/conversation on the Arise TV network on the September 19 Edo State governorship election. In his usual manner, Governor Obaseki posted the scheduled event on his social media platforms.”

He explained: “To demonstrate his willingness to attend the event, Governor Obaseki listed the event as number one on his schedule for Wednesday, September 16. Governor Obaseki was preparing to depart for the venue of the programme early this morning when information came that the event was no longer a conversation but a debate.

“The banner headline on the invitation card to the event reads, ‘Edo Governorship: The Conversation.’ This information is available online and can be verified. How a conversation turned to a debate is a question only organisers of the event can explain.

“In line with his policy that things should be done properly and in good faith, Governor Obaseki decided not to be part of the sudden arrangement.”

The PDP spokesman noted that “Governor Obaseki had last week attended a conversation hosted by the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) on the Edo governorship election. He was preparing for a similar arrangement only to be ambushed by the organisers.

“After attending the debate organised by the Channels TV on Sunday, Governor Obaseki sees no need to engage in another round of debate with the APC governorship candidate.

“The people who watched the debate have since passed their valued judgment on the performance of the two governorship candidates and the result is already in the public domain.

“It is unfortunate that those who declared that Governor Obaseki avoided a debate with a person he roundly floored only three days ago do not know the difference between a conversation and a debate.”

