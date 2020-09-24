What was the name of Nigeria before the amalgamation of 1914 – Kanu queries?

Kindly Share This Story:

With the Federal government preparation for the country’s independence, come October 1, 2020, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Thursday queried the nationality of Nigeria before its amalgamation in 1914.

He asked to know if anyone can debate him and last for two minutes. I vowed to jettison his ambition to getting Biafra for Biafrans if the person wins.

His words as sent by the groups secretary, Emma Powerful: “I need a genuinely educated and intelligent Nigerian Professor to answer the following questions for me:

What was the name of Nigeria before the amalgamation of 1914? If you debate me on this issue and you last more than 2 mins, I will abandon Biafra. What was the nationality of our progenitors Frederick Luggard amalgamated in 1914? If Nigeria is 60 years old on October 1, 2020 and your father or mother is 61 years, what nationality was she or he before he or she became a one Nigerian in 1960?

#Nigeria only exist in the mind of a fool.

“If you feel you have an answer to any of the questions above, debate me LIVE on air tomorrow morning 25 September 2020 @ 7AM GMT (Biafraland Time)”

