By David Royal

The elder sister of Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Ozo has reacted to viewers’ comments over Ozo’s endless show of compassion to Nengi in the house.

In a viral video on Saturday, she said Ozo is used to showing care, concern and compassion and according to her, her brother’s show of compassion is his weakness.

She said; “We are all humans we have our weaknesses and strength, there are certain things which you may like or not like with my brother(Ozo) and you all know what I’m talking about.

“We on the outside are living the real world but for those in BBNaija house including my brother, it is not the same.

“My brother grew up with three sisters and my mother so he’s always had compassion.

“Care, compassion and concern are the three emotions that drive him. Sometimes this can be seen as a weakness for him and he does not have his friends and sisters there with him to correct him, hence his behavior.

“The number of people he has been close to in that house is very small so he has to share the care and love among them which may seem to the viewers as him being weak.”

“We judge people in the house with the same yardstick we judge people in the real world but we need to know that they don’t have their support systems.

“The human being is created to love the fact that we are not alone, we have sisters and close friends who advise us on those attributes that are not our best but Ozo does not have that presently,” she added.

