What living in Nigeria, America taught me – Esosa Ogbebor

Many Nigerians desire very much to live in the United States of America. Many of those who fate have helped to cross to the God’s own country, as it is called, don’t entertain with much enthusiasm the prospect of returning to their fatherland. Many, living in the States, have thrown away their Nigerian identities but not Nigerian-American soldier, Esosa Omolola Ogbebor who still relish her roots with fondness and love.

She has been in the American Army for two and a half years and has enjoyed both worlds which are worlds apart in the prospects and experiences they offer. When asked to compare in a recent interview with VANGUARD, living in Nigeria and living in America and how it has impacted on her life, she was full of pride for motherland.

“I am a Nigerian by my roots and American by birth. I consider both as a positive aspect of my life. I love the culture that has been instilled in me as a Nigerian. It has made me who I am today. I love the great love that we have for one another. I am very proud to be part of a unique and empowering culture” she began, giving an insight to growing up in both cultures and civilizations.

Adding, “Growing up in Nigeria and America afforded me the best of both worlds. In Nigeria, my childhood was strictly education such that I would go to school, come back home, go to sleep and repeat. Anything other than school was not considered as serious. Part of the experience that impacted my life was the food, music, and festivities. In the United States, it wasn’t just about education in school. I had opportunities for extracurricular activities. In Nigeria, I understood that my elders were always right and as a child I had to respect them in whatever they said. In the United States, There was more of a dialogue between a child and an elder.”

Besides her military life, Esosa Omolola Ogbebor has many other personalities and passion. She’s a dancer, fitness lover, student and a social crusader committed to the campaign of empowering and motivating others through her Instagram account @sosa_._

As much as her sense of duty, training, loyalty is all American she’s a young woman totally enamoured by her strict African upbringing, carefully marshaled by her mother whom she describes as her mentor and all she aspires to be.

“My ultimate goal as a woman is to continue to grow, excel, and take advantage of all available opportunities without fear. My hope and aspiration is to be like my mom. She has inspired me to live a purposeful and inspiring life , not just for myself but for others. She is the the most hardworking, ambitious and philanthropist I have ever met. My goal is to lift others up, inspire others, and help others in need,” she said.

When Esosa Omolola Ogbebor is not doing Army work, she’s transformed into a fitness lover, student, and dance fashionista. Her passion is dance and it is one thing she loves to do to keep fit. she also loves to make creative videos on social media.

Her main goal, according to her on social media, is to encourage people to chase their dreams and to never give up on anything they want to achieve in life.

“The military is part of my life and it has progressed my journey of who I’m developing to become. I use my platform to also encourage people that they can be anything they want in the military. Be all you can be. It’s about what you make of it. I work a lot of hours but I take advantage of the times I have off. God is my strength and I hope He can keep using be to be a light,” she stated.

Esosa Omolola Ogbebor was born 20 years ago to Nigerian parents. Her mom is from Kwara State and her dad from Edo State. She was born in the United States (Washington DC). She moved to Nigeria at the age of four and returned to the U.S at seven.

She attended Oakland Terrace Elementary School (Silver Spring MD), Newport News Middle School (Silver Spring MD) , and graduated from Albert Einstein High School (Kensington MD). Upon graduation from High School in 2017, she joined the United States Army.

She is currently a student at the American Military University and taking prerequisites towards a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing.

