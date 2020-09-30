What Buhari did on Edo Election gives hope to Nigeria, Senator Urhoghide

Kindly Share This Story:

…Hails Buhari, Oba of Benin, INEC, Abdulsalami’s Committee, IGP, others

…As Senator Bwacha hails President Buhari over leadership style

By Henry Umoru

CHAIRMAN, Senate Committee on Public Accounts, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Edo South said yesterday that the role played by President Muhammadu Buhari who ensured that the 19 September Edo State gubernatorial election was free, fair and credible gives hope to Nigerians.

Senator Urhoghide who came under a point of Order yesterday during plenary hailed the support of the President, the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Oba Ewuare ll, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu, the Abdulsalami Abubakar led peace Committee, the people of Edo State, among others for ensuring that the Edo State Election was free, fair and credible.

According to Urhoghide, the outcome of the recent governorship election signals the return of the country’s electoral process to the path of transparency and fairness.

Urhoghide said, “I want to put on record, that the people of Edo State wish to thank Mr. President for making INEC and the Police to discharge their duties without fear or favour

“These things wouldn’t have been possible if not for the promise that was kept by Mr President.

“The people of Edo, even my governor and a few of us who are elected want to thank Mr President for providing the ambience for INEC and the police to discharge their duties without fear or favour. This is why I am coming to the Senate to say it very openly and clearly that what Mr president did in ensuring free, fair election on the 19 September in Edo state gives hope to this country.

“And I want to tell this Senate that we are not ashamed even though we are in opposition to commend Mr President and some of the institutions too like INEC that discharged their duty to the best of their ability to ensure that the will of the people prevailed in that election.

“Also, I want to use the opportunity to thank a few individuals and institutions that ensured free, fair election in Edo apart from Inec and the police because the IGP too had the opportunity, he promised that the Nigerian police will carry out their duties fairly and faithfully, indeed they did that.

READ ALSO:

“INEC promised fairness to all. Inec did that from when the votes were cast, at the polling units, collation centred, they filled all these things to the latter and we found out that yes, they did the correct thing, that will give to Nigerians.

“I want to thank our revered oba of Benin…that the first peace initiative meeting that he conveyed added a lot of pep to the whole process and of course the people of Edo state, I want to thank them because everybody on the side of the divide were determined that we are going to express our sovereignty, our choice very freely to the ballot box and that we did.

“The peace committee led by Abdulsalami Abubakar, they came to the state to ensure that peace agreements were signed by all candidates and parties, all these one added to the ambience, to the very conducive atmosphere that was in place.

Also Wednesday, the Deputy Minority leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, PDP, Taraba South commended President Buhari for his unique approach to governance, just as he hailed the President’s leadership style for prioritizing the interest of Nigerians over partisanship.

Rising under order 43 of the Senate standing rules, Senator Bwacha who praised Buhari for commencing the construction of Ibbi bridge in his constituency, said that his entire constituency had written a letter of appreciation commending President Buhari for a promise kept.

According to him, the resuscitated project which connects Taraba and Plateau States “is a dream come true” for the people of Taraba South Senatorial District.

“We are very happy and want to extend our appreciation to President Buhari by presenting this letter on behalf of my constituents.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: