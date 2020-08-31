We’re yet to be reabsorbed to Owo polytechnic, 35 sacked staff cry out

Kindly Share This Story:



THE over 35 staff of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Ondo state sacked a year ago by the state government have cried out that they have not been reabsorbed.

Those sacked in 2019 were workers of the institution’s primary and secondary schools.

The state government however directed that they should be absorbed back to the polytechnic.

In an open letter to the governor of the state, Rotimi Akeredolu their solicitors, Banjo Ayenakin & Co, said in Akure that contrary to news report circulating across the state, the sacked staff have not been reabsorbed.

Ayenakin said in the open letter that “The attention of our clients have been drawn to series of press releases from the Palace of Olowo of Owo; Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye; the Governing Council of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic and the management of the Polytechnic to the effect that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has re-engaged all the disengaged staff of the Polytechnic.

“As a matter of fact, the news has been published in several bulletins and online news platforms as breaking and sensational news.

“We have the instruction of our clients to write this open letter to Mr Governor; Oluwarotimi Akeredolu that our clients have not been informed by anyone howsoever that they have been re-engaged; let alone being re-engaged.

“Our law firm; Banjo Ayenakin & Co has made frantic efforts to verify the authenticity of this news and found out that same is false and untrue.

“The legal tussle over the legality or otherwise of the disengagement of our clients is still at the National Industrial Court, Akure.

Ayenakin said that “prior to the disengagement; our clients committed no offence; they were never queried and they were never made to face any disciplinary panel.

“Consequent upon their disengagement; our clients caused a letter to write to your excellency seeking justice and reinstatement to their employments.

“The letter was not replied; let alone our clients being reinstated.

“As a result of the injustice meted to our clients; we were instructed to file a civil suit against the management of the Polytechnic seeking reinstatement of our clients, among other reliefs.

Ayenakin said that “We are writing this open letter to Mr Governor to clarify issues and to set the record straight.

Recall that governor Akeredolu last year directed that the 35 staff of the institution attached to the staff primary and secondary schools of the Polytechnic be disengaged.

The disengaged staff were owed several months salaries and were not paid any entitlement.

Calls put across to the Education Commissioner, Femi Agagu for the reaction were not picked.

