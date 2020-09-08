We’ll stamp out kidnapping in Akokoland — Jegede assures

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson Akure

CANDIDATE of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede has assured residents of the border communities in Akokoland of adequate protection against kidnappers, if elected governor.

Jegede gave the assurance while on a campaign visit to Ikakumo, in Akoko North-East local council area of the state.

Recall that majority of the abduction cases in the state took place along Owo/ Ose/ Akoko highway.

Also read:

While lamenting the ordeals of the locals in the hands of kidnappers and other criminals, Jegede said the scenario would become a thing of the past, once PDP is given the mandate to govern Ondo State.

“We are highly concerned about your welfare and are worried about the onslaught of kidnappers and other criminals in Akoko border communities.

“I want to assure you of effective security arrangement that will stamp out the incidence of kidnapping, disruptive invasions and other criminal activities, in these areas,” Jegede promised.

The former Attorney General and Justice commissioner assured farmers in the area that farm input and grants-in-aid would be provided for them, and that government would establish agro-allied industries to provide sustainable markets for their farm produce.

Besides, he reiterated his determination to “crash the current high tuition and school fees imposed on parents by the current administration.”

“I know how many of you toil day and night to fend for your children, and adding to the burden through exorbitant school fees is wicked,” he stressed.

Earlier, a PDP leader in Ikakumo, Mr Tunde Obaide said that the community which shares borders with Kogi and the Edo States were prepared to keep vigil against the infiltration of the state by would-be election riggers, from other states.

Obaide said that ” Ikakumo is a gateway town. We have anointed all the border points in unison and God will help us to ward off whoever intends to subvert the people’s will, come October 10,” Obaide enthused.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: