We'll have Covid-19 vaccine in 2021 – India
Indian Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday that India would have a vaccine against the coronavirus disease by early next year.“We are expecting that our country will have COVID vaccine by the early next year,” Vardhan said in a statement to the Parliament.
The health official added that India was developing its own vaccine.
“India is also making effective efforts for vaccines just like other countries.
“In India, among the candidate vaccines, three have reached phase one, phase two and phase three stages.
“An expert group under the guidance of Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) is looking at it and we have advanced planning in place,” Vardhan noted.Indian pharmaceutical companies — Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute, Zydus Cadila, Panacea Biotec, Indian Immunologicals, Mynvax and Biological E — are among the domestic firms developing the COVID-19 vaccine. Some of them have already entered the phase 3 trials.
