We’ll assist FG to abridge 17m housing deficits – Brains and Hammers

…Completes 1,200 housing units in two years

By Chris Ochayi

The management of Brains/Hammers City Estate said it has embarked on aggressive construction of affordable housing accommodation in order to assist the Federal Government to abridge the 17 million housing deficit confronting the country.

T he Group Head of the City project, Hajia Maryam Bello, who stated this during the media tour of the project sites at Life Camp in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, said the firm was ready to collaborate with all the relevant agencies to ensure that aim is achieved.

Hajia Bello noted that houses being constructed in the estate were one of the cheapest and affordable in terms of compasirms with other prototype in all the estates across the FCT, adding that the objective of the company was to ensure Nigerians have roofs over their heads.

She said the company also has provision to accommodate Nigerians from the informal sectors like roadside mechanics, vulcanizers, petty traders, bricklayers, who wish to acquire housing accommodation in the estate once they form themselves in corporation.

Hajia Bello added that the houses are affordable, noting, “The houses are affordable because we did a market survey, because there are other estates. I live in another estate and the cheapest house there is about N45 million. That is the cheapest there. These are premium houses.

“So, if you are buying a house from N5.5 million that is affordable house. Even the four bedroom going for N25 million here, I think it is moderate. We will also approach some organizations to provide finances so we can build houses for them in this estate.

“As we enter the second phase of the construction process, we are focused on delivering every component of the Brains and Hammers City plan. Our concern right now is the delivery of homes to our clients, and ensuring this community is habitable and enjoyable”, she said.

Hajia Bello said; “the significance of the completion of phase 1 of the Brains and Hammers City project is not lost on us as an organization, nor on the residents’ who had their homes delivered to specification. The expertise displayed during construction and the support we got from our clients played a significant role in achieving this feat.”

The leading residential and commercial real estate company has completed the construction of phase 1 of the Brains and Hammers City located in the federal capital territory, Abuja.

This first phase of the project comprised of one thousand and two hundred, 1,200, completed housing units and currently has over 200 hundred residents occupying their homes. This was disclosed during a media tour of the completed and on-going projects within the city.

The Brains and Hammers City project was conceived as a self-sustaining and affordable housing project designed to cater to the housing needs of middle and low-income earners. It is consisting of one, two, and three-bedroom flats. It also has four-bedroom terraces and four-bedroom detached houses. On completion, it would have a total of three thousand and six hundred (3600) housing units.

In his remarks, the Project Director, Mr. Muktari Musa noted that the vision of developing a city was hinged on the need to play a pivotal role in addressing the estimated over 17 million housing deficit in Nigeria. With an estimated 700 houses needed per year, it is evident that the government alone cannot meet the housing needs of Nigerians. That is why Brains and Hammers took the bold initiative to embark on this project.

He said, “This project is much more than just residential buildings, it is the complete package of commercial, hospitality, infrastructure, and residential development. We have built a new 3.6 km access road and 2.7 km internal road network. We are also generating 5NVA megawatts of electricity. On completion, there would be an event centre, a shopping mall, a hospital, worship centres, petrol stations, and a school.”

“For us, this project represents an opportunity to provide homes and infrastructures for the residents of Brains and Hammers City at affordable rates with the best of amenities. It is also an avenue to potentially open up a new district for development in the federal capital territory. We belief that this initiative marks a new beginning in private sector participation in the provision of mass housing for Nigerians.”

Though the Coronavirus pandemic and its attendant shutdowns caused a huge delay in the construction and delivery of houses, the company is ramping up construction to make up for the lost times.

Brains and Hammers’ hospitality, residential, commercial, and infrastructural portfolio covers thousands of acres of land In urban, suburban, and satellite communities in Abuja, Kano, and Lagos in Nigeria.

Backed-up by over a decade’s worth of insight and expertise, the company has become a partner of choice for affordable and luxury homes by government agencies, the private sector, and Nigerians in general.

