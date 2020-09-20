We support visa ban, assets seizure against electoral violators – CDD

Kindly Share This Story:

BY Victoria Ojeme and Alice Ekpang

Director of Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) Idayat Hassan has said that anyone caught for breach of electoral laws and regulations must be sanctioned.

In a pre- Election press briefing yesterday in Abuja, Idayat said that the CDD is in support of due process mechanisms visa bans, threats of assets seizures and other sanctions targeting election riggers and those who engage in attempts to subvert the genuine will of the people by the United States and United Kingdom Governments.

CDD has also called on the security operatives deployed in Edo State not to engage in any acts, which would intimidate or scare voters away from exercising their democratic right to vote.

” It’s also emphasized that the role of security in the election remains to deter trouble makers, protect election materials and ensure the space is safe for poll officials, voters and election observers.

CDD similarly calls on the officers of the police and sister security agencies deployed to the State to ensure they do not descend into the arena of partisanship.

CDD calls on the high command of the police and other security agencies to ensure there is no gap between the numbers of deployment and the officers on the ground.

The election is yet another opportunity for the people to exercise their democratic and constitutionally guaranteed right to elect a leader of their choice.

The Nigerian State, political actors and the institutions responsible for the management of the electoral process owe a collective duty to ensure eligible voters are free to exercise their franchise in an atmosphere that is both peaceful and participatory.

For the avoidance of doubt, the character of the electoral process, and the credibility of its outcomes in Edo State hold far reaching implications for the entire democratic process in Nigeria.

The election is therefore another litmus test for a broad assessment of the commitment of relevant actors and institutions to deepening Nigeria’s democratic experience.

Our expectation, which is line with the hopes of citizens in the state and across Nigeria, is that the election is credible, its processes transparent and outcome reflects the will of the people.

Vanguard

