We only wanted to scare our victims ― suspected robbers confess

By Evelyn Usman

Three suspected members of a robbery gang that had been attacking residents of Ejigbo area of Lagos, while leaving for their respective work places in the morning have been arrested.

The suspects’ modus operandi included hiding under the cover of the dark at Ebenezer bus-stop to attack unsuspecting residents, between 4 am and 6am, dispossessing them of cash, phones and other valuables.

The latest victim, a man with an undisclosed identity, who narrowly escaped being stabbed with a broken bottle, had some bruises on his hand and feet.

Policemen attached to Ejigbo division on patrol who ran into the fleeing victim chased the hoodlums to their hideout in a shop, where three of them: Abiodun Aihoje, 19; Sotomchuckwu Nwafor,19 and Victor Paul, 22, were arrested.

During interrogation, the suspects claimed they only came out of the shop which served as home for them, to look for their missing phones.

According to Abiodun, “ Victor was the first to wake up and alerted us that our phones had disappeared from where we were charging them. Somtochukwu got angry and went outside. He saw someone passing and attacked him but the person fled, abandoning his bag. I went outside to caution him against his action and came back inside, only to hear the shout of thief!

On his part, Nwafor, said “ Our intention was to scare the man because I suspected he was the one that stole our phones. I threw a bottle at him and he ran away. There was nothing inside his abandoned bag except his ATM card and wallet”, said the Senior Secondary School 3 drop out.

The third suspect, Paul, claimed he never participated in the attack of the victim, explaining that he was squatting with Nwafor in his mother’s shop because he was homeless.

The suspects as gathered had been charged to court.

Vanguard News Nigeria

