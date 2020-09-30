‘We have killed over 50 kidnap victims who could not pay ransom money’

Kindly Share This Story:

… 819 Anti-Aircraft live ammunition recovered from illegal Arms Deal gang

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

A kidnapping gang responsible for many of the attacks particularly on highways along the Abuja-Kaduna, Kaduna-Katsina, Niger – Zamfara highways whose leader is known as one Commander Mohammed Sani on Wednesday shocked Police operatives and members of the media when he disclosed that his gang has killed over 50 kidnap victims.

Sani who is said to have been on the Police wanted list for several years said he is the Commander of a sector comprising over 100 bandits and kidnappers and that they all work for the most wanted bandit and kidnap kingpin in the North West, Mr Yellow Jambros.

Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba who pataded the gang along with others noted that the Sector Commander operates in Kaduna, Katsina, Niger and Zamfara states

“He has over 100 men, bandits, kidnappers and cattle rustlers under his command. His specialty is kidnapping and banditry but occasionally, they carry out cattle rustling. This large number of bandits and kidnappers explains why even as we (Police) are arresting them and smoking many of them, they still keep operating.

Answering reporters’ questions, Mohammed Sani said, ” I have lost count of the number of victims we have killed but they are more than 50 of them. What happens is that those who pay ransom, we allow them to go. Those who do not pay ransom, our leader, Yellow Jambros gives us order to kill them”.

He said he is an indigene of Birnin Gwari and that as the Sector Commander, Yellow Jambros gave him 2 AK 49 rifles and 2 other rifles for his personal use.

The confessions of Mohammed Sani followed on the heels of the parade of 7 armed robbery suspects who attacked and killed 4 Policemen while attempting to rob a bullion van at Ebonyi state few weeks ago.

The robbers arrested by the IGP Intelligence Response Team are Sunday Soyemu (aka Sunny); SGT Ayeni Samuel, 43, a dismissed soldier, CPL Emeka Harrison, 33, another dismissed soldier, Emeka Illo, 37, Abuchi Elijah (aka Chime), 27 and Ibaniforio Ekene, 38.

“Recovered from the suspected who were arrested on August 2, with two stolen vehicles, a Lexus 350 SUV and a Foreigner Jeep containing 6 AK 47 rifles, 136 rounds of K2 ammunition, five K2 magazines, 12 locally-made bombs, one KPT power tool angle grinder, two hammer, one cutter and assorted charms.

Leader of the gang, Sunny disclosed that his gang monitored the movements of the bullion van for two weeks before they struck adding that the vehicles used for the operation were stolen in Owerri, Imo State to divert suspicion.

Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba said that following the killing of the 4 Police officers, the Inspector General of Police directed Police Special Forces to go all out and get the culprits leading to their arrest at Asaba.

Another suspect paraded was a 58 year old gunrunner known as John Nnoma aka ‘bushmeat’ who specialize in moving ammunition from the South East to the North hiding them inside used 2nd hand clothes popularly known as ‘Okirika’

Mba said, “Detectives intercepted bushmeat with 464 live cartridges from John. He concealed his cartridges in bags containing 2nd hand clothes and transports them to Taraba state. He sells the cartridges and clothes and gets paid with all manner of bushmeat.

Answering reporters’ questions, Nnoma said when he sells the cartridges, he Recieved bushmeat like antelope, baboon, and other types of bushmeat which he takes Bak to the South East to sell.

Also paraded were two arms dealers, Musa Adamu, and Ibrahim Salisu who supply arms and ammunition to bandits in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna and Barking Ladi in Jos.

They were arrested for being in possession of 801 live ammunition of AK 47 ammunition and another 819 rounds of anti-aircraft live ammunition neatly hidden in a Golf 3 saloon car.

These criminal suspects were among a total of 47 suspects paraded in Abuja by the Force PRO.

