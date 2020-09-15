We have covered 90% of MDAs with fibre optics – Galaxy Backbone

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Nigeria backbone network service provider, Galaxy Backbone Limited says it has covered between 85 to 90 percent of the government Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government within and outside the Federal Capital territory, Abuja with fibre optics.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Office of the organization, Pro. Mohammed Bello Abubakar dropped the hint on Monday at the first major Customer & Stakeholder engagement of Galaxy Backbone since the beginning of the Corona Virus Pandemic in March. Besides covering the 90 percent of the MDAs, he also informed that the agency has covered the whole of Abuja with fibre optics, hence the see all these excitements.

The Managing Director, who was represented by the Group Head, Business Development, Abdul-Malik Suleiman also informed that the agency is deploying more fibre optics, especially for those that are not on their network, which accounts for about 70% of audience.

‘‘We have covered 85-90 percent of MDAs. It has been tedious to make it 100% over the time. When Galaxy backbone came on board, it started with Vsat. We later realized it was not the right platform and we brought in other connectivity.

‘‘We have covered the whole of Abuja with fibre optics that is why you see all these excitements. And we are deploying more, especially those that are on our network, 70% of audience.

‘‘This implies that as government continues to strive to get its services online Galaxy is ready to render the desired services to actualize the E-e-Government master Plan.

‘‘What we have done is to improve our services for customers to derive value for money.’’

On customers’ complaint about cost of their services, the Suleiman said: ‘‘When customers complain that our services are expensive, they must compare Apple for Apple and not Apple for mango. I dare say, we are among the most competitive ICT organizations in Nigeria in terms of reliability and durability, we also have back-up data centres in the case of emergency and disaster.’’

He described the meeting as Galaxy’s flagship event that enable the management interact with its customers.

It also enables the management feel the pulse of customers and know where their pulse is with a view to improving it, so that they have confidence in the services offered to them.

According to him, the customers were specifically invited to expose them to the world class Digital Technology platforms built and developed to help connect & transform public institutions and to renew their commitment to providing effective service to them through the bouquet of Digital services.

‘‘The event was very positive because when a customer look at you in the face, he wants to be with you. I am excited at the response from customers at this meeting. It was an opportunity to get them better and know where their pain points are.

‘‘We know that we cannot build an agile organisation or respond to the realities of this new world, without meeting your expectations in real time and at all times.

‘‘We have noted the challenges government organizations have with getting last mile from our fibre point to their point to their organizations and we have resolved as an organization to easing this to some extent to all the organizations here present today as a way to encourage you to take on some of the services we offer,’’ he added.

Galaxy Backbone is the federal government’s digital infrastructure and shared services provider to all Ministries Departments and Agencies.

It was set up to help harmonize the consumption of technology services and enhance service delivery across the MDAs.

Vanguard

