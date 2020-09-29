We are not rubber stamp legislature — Reps Spokesperson

Kindly Share This Story:

The House of Representatives has said that it is not a rubber stamp to the executive arm of government, saying the house is always attentive to the gap created by the executive.

Rep Benjamin Kalu, the Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, said this while briefing newsmen at the resumption of its annual recess on Tuesday in Abuja.

Also read:

According to him, many have said that the house is a rubber stamp but we have had to battle with the executive on issues that concern Nigerians.

He said that the house would remain on the side of Nigerians, adding that the house is the people’s parliament that would continue to work in the interest of the citizenry.

“We are committed to ensuring that all we set to pursue are in the interest of Nigerians and they will be pursued in the interest of Nigerians.

“It is not everything that the executive sends to us that will sail through, just like the Water Bill that was asked to be represented to the house.

He said that the controversial Water Bill was an executive bill but would have to be represented because of the controversy surrounding it.

Kalu said that the House of Representatives would always be in agreement to help the country, adding that it would also collaborate in the interest of Nigerians.

He said that the Petroleum Industry Bill as sent by President Muhammadu Buhari to the house would be considered speedily to end the 20 years stalemate.

He added that the house would get it out of the way in order to ensure transparency in the oil sector.

He said that the Electoral Act and the constitution review would also be considered and placed on the front burner.

Kalu said that legislative intervention would no longer exist as a document, stating that the ad hoc committee would be set up to follow it through.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: