Water Resource Bill: Be guided by Nigeria’s unity, group tells NASS

A Socio-cultural group, Tiv Youth Organisation (TYO) has urged the National Assembly to be guided by the national interest in its debate on the National Water Resource Bill before it.

Its President, Mr Timothy Hembaor, made the call on Monday in Enugu, while briefing newsmen at the end of a meeting of Indigenous Ethnic Youth Leaders of Nigeria.

Hembaor also called on the political class, especially state governors, to lend their voices to the ongoing debate on the bill, which had been reintroduced in the House of Representatives.

He regretted that the governors that would be most affected by the passage of the bill, remained silent except for Gov.Samuel Ortom of Benue

Hembaor said the proposed bill was thrown out by the 8th National Assembly after due consideration of the challenges it would stoke in the polity.

“We have the feeling that the passage of the National Water Resources Bill will pose a serious challenge to the affected communities.

“We appeal to the National Assembly to listen to the voice of reason and only legislate on laws that will promote the unity of the country,” he said.

Hembaor said that the country would be better off if local communities continued to have control over their water resources unhindered and used them to improve their social wellbeing.

“If Nigerians allow that bill to become law, the future of generations yet unborn in this country might be mortgaged.

“Therefore, we appeal to the National Assembly to stay action on the bill in the interest of the peace and unity of the country,” he pleaded.

