Waste Management in Nigeria, the Way Forward

The challenges that come with handling and managing waste is a serious concern all over the world. However, this issue is even more pressing in developing countries. The standard of living, level of environmental awareness, depth and coverage of environmental knowledge as well as the steady climb in population directly influence the continued accumulation of waste in Nigeria.

Under ideal circumstances, waste management refers to collecting, treating and disposing of waste in a manner that doesn’t harm man or the environment. As such, it is easy to see that concepts like waste-to-energy aren’t even conceivable in the absence of efficient waste management.

There are several challenges affecting the effective management and utilization of waste in the country. Needless to say that until these issues are properly addressed, the problem will only persist. Some of these issues include the ever-growing population, insufficient investment in waste management infrastructure, absence of sufficient knowledge on environmental affairs and limited exploration into the field of waste-to-energy.

What the country currently operates is less like waste management and more like waste relocation. The direct consequence of which is that the available resources aren’t used to their fullest potential.

Owing to the fact that the waste is simply being moved from one location to another and not well managed, landfills result and become abundant. Bear in mind that this is land mass that could be used for housing, business, agriculture and other more productive endeavors gone to waste.

Another resource here being severely under-utilized is the waste material itself. With proper management and oversight, these materials can be transformed into one of the cleanest sources of energy on the planet.

As a nation, one great challenge the country faces is an unstable supply of power. The greatest societies build their success on a foundation of uninterrupted power supply. A survey carried out in the last decade indicates that less than 50% of the entire nation is on the power grid. What’s more, these few people experience power supply difficulties of various types no less than 60% of the time.

Due to the unstable nature of the power supply, the nation’s economic development isn’t progressing at the rate it should. International corporations are rightly hesitant to fully invest in a country that lacks the basic resources to ensure a good ROI.

Similarly, the progress of local tech industries slowly grind to a halt eventually as you can only go so far depending on alternative power supplies which are in many cases costly to manage and maintain.

In the words of Mr. Kingsley Kobayashi, CEO of Harry Kings International Ltd Japan and Co-Founder of FGC Group, “The most economical, efficient and sustainable solution to the country’s dilemma is marshaling all available resources towards waste-to-energy.

“The materials needed to generate energy and significantly alleviate poverty levels are abundant and in constant supply. Using these resources to the nation’s advantage is only a logical and practical solution.”

There is little doubt that he’s right. Mr. Kobayashi has been working on clean energy projects for many years and has both the international and local expertise to make this project work in Nigeria.

Perhaps the greatest reason to adopt an efficient waste-to-energy system now is the sustainability of the environment. The level of damage improper handling of waste does to the environment is quite severe. This severity is made even worse by the fact that the country currently can’t accurately estimate the quantity of waste it generates and relocates.

All these variables and more point to waste-to-energy as the best solution to counter the problems that waste management poses in Nigeria.

Establishing clean energy plants can help the country tap into the potential of the vast quantity of waste it generates. Waste-to-energy can free up the landfills burdened with waste and boost the growth of the economy through generation of clean energy.

To truly progress into the 21st century, the nation has to prioritize seeking investors who can help the country revolutionize isn’t current situation. Of the many organizations that offer viable solutions in the fields, one group stands out distinctly.

With more than 3 decades of success in the business world and leadership keen, solution-oriented mindsets, Harry Kings Investment, Ltd might be the solution the nation craves.

Possessing years of experience in helping growing countries deploy effective alternative energy solutions and improve clean energy production, a helping hand from Harry Kings Investment Ltd is sure to set Nigeria on the path to new growth and development.

With Kingsley Kobayashi at the helm of affairs, a man driven by the need to see his fatherland thrive again, HKI’s genuine interest in ensuring that waste management problems become a thing of the past in the country makes them all the more dedicated to this cause.

Seeing things for what they are, what’s the next step? According to Kingsley Kobayashi the CEO of Harry Kings Investment, Nigeria and a man who’s spent more than 2 decades researching the best solution to the waste and energy problem in the country,

“The next step is acquiring the location and definitely local government support. I have been trying to establish clean energy plant in Nigeria for the past 5 years, but the obstacles are enormous and lack of government support is quite discouraging.

“Even when we had all the investors, the local government would not help us out with location. We cannot do everything on our own. Setting up a clean energy plant is a big task and is very expensive. We want to collaborate with both international and local investors as well as the government, to ensure smooth and timely completion of the Waste energy plant. So, the next step to realizing the dream of waste-to-energy is having the right location and government support on the task.”

There is little doubt that having such dedication and resources in the country’s corner will go a long way in turning things around for good in the nation.

