War on terror: Remain in war mood, Buratai charges troops

Kindly Share This Story:

In furtherance of his operational tour to theater of operation in the North East, the Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen TY Buratai was at the Army Special Super Camp Chabbal in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State on Friday the 25th of September 2020.

While at the camp, he jointly addressed officers and men, after which he had durbar with troops where operational, logistics and administrative issues were discussed. He earlier on Thursday, the 24th of September 2020, visited Army Super Camp Ngamdu where he inspected the construction and renovation works as well as facilities at the camp.

During the visit to the Super Camp Ngamdu, General Buratai was represented by the Chief of Training and Operations Army in company of the Commander Engineer Corps and Theatre Commander Operation LAFIYA DOLE Major Generals NE Angbazo, JS Malu and F Yahaiya among other senior army officers respectively.

This was contained in a statement Signed by the Acting Director Army public relations Colonel Sagir Musa and made available to the Press

In all the camps, Gen Buratai applauded the troops for their resilience, patriotism and commitment in the war on terror in Nigeria. He directed them to be more courageous and bold to end the war so soon. He said that – “The whole country is hopeful that you should achieve results, you must bring this war to an end very soon”. “You are better trainned, equipped and motivated to do the nation proud, and so you must be more courageous and bold to end terrorism in Nigeria”.

While gingering the troops further, He reminded them that – “Nigerian Army is not in the North East Theatre of Operation for Crowd Dispersal or Peace keeping Missions, we are here for war and so you must be perpetually in war mood if you want to succeed”.

In a related development, the Chief of Army Staff has also commissioned 40 bed capacity accommodation for soldiers on escorts and guards duty at the flag staff house annex in Maiduguri today.

General Buratai also inspected ongoing construction works at the Nigerian Army Reference Hospital Maiduguri where he expressed satisfaction on the speed and level of the work so far and urged the Engineer on site to remain focused and committed to completing the job in good time.

Kindly Share This Story: