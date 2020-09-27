WAACSP holds 2020 professional certification in Nigeria, Ghana in October

Kindly Share This Story:

West Africa Association of Customer Service Professionals, WAACSP, an umbrella body of Customer Service professionals in the Ecowas region will next month holds online its 2nd DiietBi annual professional certification in customer service in Nigeria and Ghana.

The certification billed to start October 22nd, 2020 would hold online following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and restriction of a gathering of persons. In Nigeria, the online diet programme will hold in Nigeria from October 22-24th, 2020 while in Ghana it will hold 29th through 31st.

In a press statement, the association noted that the programme will be the last diet before the 3rd members’ induction which will be hosted in Lagos in January 2021.

The Statement also explained that already, an online training, assessment and certification process has been deployed.

“The 1st diet held in June and July witnessed the first professional certification program to be held online in West Africa and was greatly applauded by participants and stakeholders in the service industry.

“The online certification program includes the use of the body’s Learning Management System (LMS) for study materials, module study, module test, assignments, exams and certification assessment while online classes were held over a 3 day period using the virtual conference meeting platform.

“The program in itself, trains and certified successful participants into being accredited as certified customer service professionals and with it, member of the West Africa Association of Customer Service professionals.

“Certification and membership of the association open a wide network of opportunities for successful candidates in professionalizing a career in customer service, open to recruitment locally, regionally and internationally as the new world order makes virtual workspace a more relevant job scope. WAACSP members are also open to a professional network of service professionals with benefits including welfare, workspace and legal representation as part of its member’s outlay.

Participation is open to professionals across all industry and new entrants with a minimum of a diploma in higher college level,.

