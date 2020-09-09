Visa introduces new Loyalty Program and Cashback offer to reward Nigerian cardholders

Kindly Share This Story:

Visa today announced the launch of a loyalty program to reward 28,000 cardholders in Nigeria with 10% cashback when they spend up to N25, 000 using their Visa credentials online or via Point of Sale (POS) terminals. The offer will last till 30th of September, 2020.

The loyalty program is part of Visa’s effort to champion cashless transactions and is available to customers of all issuing banks of Visa cards.

Vice President, Visa West Africa, Kemi Okusanya said “We are delighted to bring tailored offers to our cardholders so they can save when they pay with Visa. This reward program is one of the many ways we are showing our commitment to digitizing the Nigerian economy. We want to encourage Nigerians to replace all their physical cash transactions with cards which are more convenient and secure.”

Shopping habits have changed a lot within the past few months, as more and more people now prefer to shop from the comfort of their homes. Visa’s Covid-19 impact tracker revealed that 71% of Nigerians turned online for the first time during the pandemic.

“eCommerce has continued to grow in Nigeria and this trend is likely to continue as the payments industry is witnessing an unprecedented acceleration of digital adoption. While online commerce has increased, in-store purchases have not gone away especially as lockdown restrictions are being gradually lifted. Some goods simply cannot be purchased online and delivered to consumers. In these situations, card payments can offer peace of mind and Visa is glad to make this possible” Kemi Okusanya added.

Visa recently launched its “Where You Shop Matters” initiative, a campaign that seeks to raise awareness of the importance of supporting local businesses that serve as the backbone of the economy. The campaign leverages Visa’s network, knowledge, and expertise to support the immediate needs of small businesses today while helping them build the road to recovery for tomorrow.

Vanguard

