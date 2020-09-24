VIDEO: Singer Yemi Alade, named ‘Goodwill Ambassador’ to UNDP

Kindly Share This Story:

To speak for women in new UN role

Nigerian artist Yemi Alade has vowed to lend her voice to the vulnerable including women after she took on a new role in the UN.

Yemi was named the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) goodwill ambassador on Wednesday.

In her video message, she said the agency’s core mission completely aligns with hers.

“It is an honour to be named UN goodwill ambassador to the UNDP programme, an agency whose core mission completely aligns with mine, to end poverty and to erase all forms of gender inequality.”

She also said she would focus on those suffering from the social-economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Yemi said she was ready to offer innovative solutions to the different issues.

She said “Women are among the 4 billion people who are trying to survive Covid-19 without any form of social protection.

BBC

Vanguard

