VIDEO: NNDC students protest in London over non-receipt of allowances

By Idowu Bankole

Nigerian students on the scholarship scheme of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Wednesday, protested in front of the Nigerian High Commission in London over non-receipts of allowances.

Recall that Vanguard reported how some Nigerian students, studying abroad had protested the non-payment of their tuition fees and the recent scandal rocking the commission which has led to several investigative panels being set up by the National Assembly, with some rights activist calling for the prosecution of those found guilty.

Though the leadership of the NDDC is yet to respond to this new protest, sources believe that the nonpayment is not unconnected to the corruption scandal rocking the commission.

