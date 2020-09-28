Breaking News
Translate

VIDEO: NLC members in Lagos march after suspending nationwide strike

On 10:46 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

NLC Members at yaba Lagos addressing journalist as the federal government suspend the strike nationwide in Lagos

 

Also read:VIDEO: Aftermath Saturday downpour, flood submerges Lagos

 

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!