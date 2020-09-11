VIDEO By Soni Daniel
VIDEO: Flood takes over Kebbi state as residents paddle canoes to access their homes
Also read: Oyetola warns residents against indiscriminate dumping of refuse in waterways
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
VIDEO: Flood takes over Kebbi state as residents paddle canoes to access their homes