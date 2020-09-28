Kindly Share This Story:

A corp member, Franca Ebomah, serving at the Gbagada general hospital donated 5 hospital beds, and PPE to the general hospital as a token of her contribution to motivate health workers who risk their lives on a daily basis to ensure lives are saved.

Addressing Journalists, Franca Ebomah says she was motivated to contribute her bit towards community development as a result of the effect of the pandemic on the world in general and Nigeria in particular.

‘In these troubled, uncertain times, we don’t need more command and control; we need better means to engage everyone’s intelligence in solving challenges and crises as they arise. – Margaret J. Wheatley

The pandemic came with a lot of uncertainties; the question of who would live and who would die plagued the minds of the entire world.

Governments had nanoseconds to make decisions that would carter to millions of people and healthcare workers were at the forefront of this battle. A battle against an unfamiliar enemy, an enemy capable shapeshifting and adaptation.

“A battle no one was fully equipped to fight. For months, the entire world was turned into a prison with men and women regardless of your age being locked up in either an isolation centre or your home. Our only crime was, being human.”

“Nigeria, though late to the party, was not left out of this pandemonium. The government in collaboration with the NCDC worked tirelessly to contain the outbreak while trying their best to protect the lives of every health worker.”

“Health workers, dreading to go to work for fear of being the next statistic. Patients calling daily to know when they can come for their next appointment, as they struggled with deteriorating medical conditions unrelated to the current pandemic.”

“With diminished availability of protective gears and need to abide by our professional oath, health workers were faced with the conundrum of safety versus selflessness.”

“It was this conundrum that brewed my motivation for embarking on a personal community development (CDS) project under NYSC. My goal was to get as many face masks, handwash liquid, face shields, PPEs, beds for as many healthcare facilities within Kosofe Local Government. When I shared my idea with friends and colleagues, it was met with mixed feelings.”

“The uncertainty of the outcome of this idea was a concern. Was it wise to embark on a project like this considering the current economic situation? With all these doubts, my motivation was kept in check by two of my friends who had done personal CDS projects in their respective service years.”

“I resolved from the outset to keep talking about this project to anyone who cared to listen, so the universe would know how badly I wanted this to be a reality. This paid off, as I had more and more individuals checking in to know far, I had gone. At this point, I knew there was no turning back so every day I put my best foot forward.”

“I’m glad that I could play a small role in the fight against COVID-19. My ability to make an idea come alive is my biggest achievement. I’m grateful to my sponsors who keyed into my vision. What was once uncertainty is now a reality.”

