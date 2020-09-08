VBank splashes N.6million on 16 lucky Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

VBank, a digital banking revolution and Nigeria foremost virtual Bank, has splashed over half a million Naira on 16 lucky Nigerians for participating in the ‘’Win With V’’ competition organized by it on VBankng Live on Instagram.

The competition anchored by Mai Atafo is held every Friday and designed to reward Nigerians as well as educate them on the needs to improve their financial literacy and have fun.

According to Mai, participation is opened to all Nigerians as every participant stands a chance to win for every correct answer they answered correctly and begins earning as much as possible.

He noted all that interested participants need to do is follow @VBANKNG for a chance to win and of course, everybody is a winner.

The competition which is first of its kind is being sponsored by Anchoria Asset Management, a subsidiary of VFD Group and Cellar Central.

A breakdown of the winners showed that 8 winners won N360,000 this Friday, September 4, as the highest amount won was N80,000 while the least person smiled home with N20,000.

While on Friday, August 28, another 8 winners won N240,000. Interestingly, the highest amount won at the end was N80,000, and the least N20,000.

The list of winners and the amount won this weekend are shown below:

@psalm_, N80,000; @qaheemdynamics, N20,000; @samuel_samsony, N20,000; @teesh, N80,000; @mffooonnnn, N20,000; @afolabidaniels, N40,000, and @shina_abiodun, N60,000.

While winners and the amount for August 28, edition are: @chepethegawd, N80,000; @chii.oma_, N20,000; @iamkunevrizzy, N20,000; @omo.to.ke, N20,000; @viccychicolo, N20,000; @_kenorr, N40,000; @barrynada, N20,000, and @afolabidaniels, N20,000

So, join Mai Atafo on ”Win With V” on VBankng Live on Instagram, Every Friday by 7 pm to start winning and have fun.

VBank is a digital banking revolution, an innovative product by VFD Group, a proprietary investment company that focuses on building positive and socially conscious ecosystems by aggregating potentially viable business with the objective of creating innovative products and solutions that are accessible to the everyday Nigerian citizen and entrepreneur.

To this end, it takes two minutes to open a V account on any mobile devices with your BVN, phone number, and zero paperwork

