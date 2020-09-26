Uzoma emerges farmers’ coop President

Kindly Share This Story:

Urges govt to supply farmers subsidized inputs

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

After the maiden election of the National Apex of Nigerian Farmers Cooperative Societies, NANFACOS, the candidate from Abia State, Chief Nwogwugwu Uzoma, has emerged President of the organization.

The election was held in Gwagwalada, Abuja, which also Mallam Mohammed Kuyizhi was elected National Secretary of the organisation.

Chief Uzoma who represented the Abia States Apex Farmers Cooperative Societies emerged the elected National President of the body.

Meanwhile, the Uzoma-led executive paid a courtesy visit to Bank of Agriculture, BoA, Kaduna, and then proceeded to the palace of the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, where he (Uzoma) presented his manifesto and agenda of the Cooperative to the Royal father.

While commending members for a peaceful election, he said their aim would be to ensure that food is on the table of all Nigerian as food is in abundance, and to ensure unity of all cooperative farmers as they speak with one voice.

He said: “To work towards assessment of loan from National and International Funding agencies and financial institution for the Nigerian affiliates in Agric business, as NANFACOS shall work according to cooperative principles and methods of lending and recoveries.

“To make sure that most Agricultural inputs and machineries are accesses/purchased in a subsidized rate by the federal government, most importantly to create a platform where the federal government will work in synergy with NANFACOS, creating special programs for the teaming members regards that the development of any society must e private driving stuff.”

NANFACOS is to create business linkages for farmer cooperatives across the country; unite the entire farmers cooperatives under one umbrella; to seek the welfare of affiliates; sourcing fund and agric input,materials and machineries locally and internationally in order to enable them operate, produce and be self-reliant; to create wealth for member farmer cooperatives, improve the Nigerian economy; reduce hunger and unemployment.

Also the organization is to work towards placing the nation’s agricultural sector ahead of others in the continent in terms of agribusiness in partnership with the Federal Department of Cooperatives in the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, source for improved seedlings to achieve bumper harvest.

Part of NANFACOS’ mandate is to render extensive services to members whereby they access modern and emerging techniques of farming to meet their needs and aspirations; work with local and international financial agencies/institutions in accessing loans and grants for members.

Kindly Share This Story: