Uzodinma’s minor cabinet reshuffle begins as Ebegbulem takes over Ministry of Commerce

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has started his minor cabinet reshuffling with the appointment of Simon Ebegbulem, Thursday officially took over as the commissioner for the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The handover ceremony took place at the state Secretariat at Owerri Port Harcourt road.

Vanguard gathered that Uzodinma’s changes targeted to achieve his policies and programmes as stated in his 3Rs agenda of reconstruction, rehabilitation, and recovery process of the state to empower Imolites economically.

Ebegbulem, took over from Mr Kingsley Ononuju, who has now been posted to the ministry of special projects while Ononuju is now the commissioner for special projects.

Also, the minor cabinet reshuffle affected the Senior Special Adviser on Market development, Blyden Amajirionwu who is now the SSA on special duties while Ragis Uwakwe has replaced, Amajirionwu.

However, it was said that more changes are likely to occur before the end of this year as such would fast track the government peoples oriented programs.

According to Ebegbulem, “I will continue from where the former commissioner stopped. This government has an agenda of the 3r which is the reconstruction, rehabilitation, and rehabilitation and that we will focus in this journey to empower Imolites.”

Vanguard

