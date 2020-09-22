Use standard road signs, FRSC tells construction firms in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Lagos State on Monday called on contractors working on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and other major roads to use standard road signage codes on the construction sites.

The Lagos Sector Commander, Mr Olusegun Ogungbemide, made the call in a statement by Mrs Olabisi Sonusi, the sector’s Public Education Officer in Lagos,

He applauded the Federal and State Governments for the ongoing work on the highway and other major roads within the state.

Ogungbemide said that the call had become imperative following the recent mobilisation of contractors to sites.

According to him, contractors must ensure that adequate warning signs are strategically placed at construction sites.

He said this was important, to warn motorists ahead so as to reduce their speed and avoid a collision.

“This has become imperative due to the increase in crashes that occurred around construction zones within the state in recent times.

” The Corps has the responsibility to ensure safety on all roads, particularly now that construction is going on within the state,” the FRSC boss said.

He said that the command needed to ensure that motorists were safe when commuting on such corridors.

Ogungbemide warned that violators would be prosecuted according to the National Road Traffic Regulations 2012 section 213(1)(2).

The section states: “Any person, company, organization, or enterprise involved in the construction or maintenance of a public road shall provide adequate warning signs of the ongoing construction or maintenance at the construction areas day and night.

“Failure to comply with this provision is an offense and any person, company, organization, or enterprise in contravention shall be liable on conviction to a fine of N50,000:00 or to a term of 18 months imprisonment or to both.”

The FRSC boss said that for uniformity or standard in the road signs to be used, so as not to pose a serious danger to road users, the construction companies must provide the correct size of signage.

Ogungbemide urged the construction companies to contact the FRSC signage plant which produces such according to global standards.

The sector commander advised motorists to always observe speed limits at construction sites and other areas in the state at all times.

Ogungbemide assured that the command was determined to ensure that motorists observe safety measures on the highways.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: