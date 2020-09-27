Breaking News
Translate

US slams sanctions on China’s biggest chip manufacturer

On 11:11 amIn Technologyby
Kindly Share This Story:
Trump
Trump

The US has imposed restrictions on exports to China’s biggest chipmaker, SMIC, after concluding there is an “unacceptable risk” equipment supplied to it could be used for military purposes.

Suppliers of certain equipment to Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp will now have to apply for individual export licences, according to a letter from the US commerce department dated Friday.

The latest move marks a shift in US policy from earlier this year, when applicants seeking “military end user” licences to sell to SMIC were told by the commerce department that the licences weren’t necessary, according to three people familiar with the matter.

ALSO READ: Arteta in awe of winning culture created by Klopp

SMIC said it had not received any official notice of the restrictions and said it has no ties with the Chinese military. “SMIC reiterates that it manufactures semiconductors and provides services solely for civilian and commercial end-users and end uses,” it said. “The company has no relationship with the Chinese military…”

SMIC is the latest leading Chinese technology company to face US trade restrictions related to national security issues or US foreign policy efforts. Telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies had its access to high-end chips curtailed by its addition to a commerce department blacklist known as the Entity List.

TechCentral

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!