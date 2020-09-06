US rapper, B3ThaPlug unveils new recording studio

Kindly Share This Story:

Savannah hip-hop star, Travon Cosby popularly known as B3Thaplug has opened sophisticated recording studio located at Encino a neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley region of Los Angeles, California.

The music act who is also holding his first live virtual concert at the end of October discloses that setting up the new studio will open doors for his career pursuit to another level.

B3 further disclosed that he is about to redefine the entertainment industry after announcing a new date for the release of his come-back debut song ‘What It Cost Me.’

According B3, the studio will also render many free services for artistes for a certain period of time. It will also contribute to the growth of the creative workforce, by providing employment opportunities for music business enthusiasts and grooming creative professionals.

The multi-talented rapper aimed to build and maintain a brand which will evolve with the times, sounds and technological demands of a dynamic industry and position itself as a vanguard in the creative and corporate industries.

