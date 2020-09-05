Breaking News
US Open: Osaka survives Kostyuk scare

On 6:00 am In Sports
Naomi Osaka survived a major scare from 18-year old Marta Kostyuk to advance at the ongoing US Open last night. She won 6-3 6-7(4) 6-2 in a gruelling third round match.

Kostyuk pushed Naomi Osaka all the way early in the third set but all it took was one tight service hold to flip the match on its head. Down 2-4, Kostyuk opened her service game with three errors and Osaka closed it with a supreme crosscourt running forehand. The 4th seed had two chances to serve it out. Osaka led Kostyuk 6-3 6-7 *5-2.

Osaka said after the match, “She was very good, like, I’m kinda scared of how she’s gonna be in the future.”

