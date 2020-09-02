US extends travel ban on North Korea by one year

The U.S. Department of State has extended ban on its nationals to travel to North Korea by another year, citing a risk of detention for U.S. passport holders.
The extension was contained in a public notice published by the U.S. Federal Register.
“The department of state has determined that there continues to be serious risk to U.S. citizens and nationals of arrest and long-term detention, representing imminent danger to their physical safety,” the statement said.
According to the department of state, the extension of the travel ban took effect from Sept. 1 and will be valid until Aug. 31, 2021.
The ban can be removed or extended again, depending on the decision of the U.S. Secretary of State.
READ ALSO: Transport owners call for lifting of inter-state travel ban
The ban was introduced in 2017 and then repeatedly extended, with an exception for officials and journalists.
Travel was prohibited after Otto Warmbier, a U.S. college student, was arrested while on a tourist trip to North Korea in January, 2016, for trying to steal a political poster.
He was sentenced to 15 years in prison but was returned to the U.S. in an unconscious state 17 months later, and died shortly thereafter.
Sputnik