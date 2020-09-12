Breaking News
US Election: Trump blows hot, claims Biden is taking drugs to give speeches

11:39 am
President Donald Trump of USA.

U.S. President Donald Trump claimed, without offering any proof, that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is taking performance-enhancing drugs for his public speeches.

Trump said this in an interview with Fox News which is due to be appeared in full on Saturday.

“I think there are probably, possibly drugs involved, that’s what I hear,” he said.

Two short clips were made available in advance,

Trump, 74, has long tried to paint Biden, 77, as senile, as part of his campaign tactics.

Trump also said that he was not worried about violence on election day.

“We’ll put them down very quickly if they do that,” he said.

Vanguard News

