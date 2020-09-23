US congratulates Edo state on a credible election

Kindly Share This Story:

BY Victoria Ojeme

The United States has Congratulated the people of Edo State on a credible and peaceful governorship election also calling on stakeholders, including INEC, political parties, and the security services, to improve the electoral process in the upcoming Ondo State governorship election.

In a statement made available to journalists by the Communication department at the US embassy in Nigeria yesterday said, “We thank the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Nigerian security services on the positive role they played in the election and commend their work in strengthening Nigeria’s democracy.

“We recognize the critical role that Governor Godwin Obaseki and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu played in promoting peace. We also thank our civil society partners for their invaluable work in upholding democracy and accountability in this election.

“The United States remains concerned with reports of some violence that did emerge during the election, and by reports of vote-buying and intimidation of both voters and civil society domestic observers.

READ ALSO:

“We will continue to encourage all stakeholders, including INEC, political parties, and the security services, to improve the electoral process in the upcoming Ondo State governorship election.

“As a democratic partner of Nigeria, the United States remains committed to working together to achieve our mutual goals of peace and prosperity for the citizens of both our countries.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: