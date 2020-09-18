Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Up to 1,000 fans to watch Italian Open

On 3:02 pmIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Spain’s Rafael Nadal hits a return against Dominican Republic’s Victor Estrella Burgos during their men’s singles first round match on day one of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 15, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Greg Wood / — IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE —

Up to 1,000 fans will be allowed to watch each of the final two days of the Italian Open tennis tournament as Italy begins to open up stadiums for sports enthusiasts.

Italian Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora  gave the assurance on Friday.

Professional sports events in Italy have been played without fans since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, although some supporters have been allowed into pre-season soccer friendlies.

“At last, starting from the semi-finals and finals of the Italian Open), a thousand spectators will be able to attend all the sports competitions that will be held in the open air,” Spadafora told reporters.

READ ALSO: US OPEN: Thiem overpowers Zverev to claim maiden grand slam title

He said the fans must  respect the rules on spacing, mask wearing  and seat reservations.

The minister said it was the first, but significant step toward returning, hopefully soon, to normality in sports.

The semi-finals of the men’s and women’s tournaments will be on Sunday with the respective finals on Monday.

Spadafora did not make any mention of the Serie A football championship which starts at the weekend. (Reuters/NAN)

vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!