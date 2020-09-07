Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

As the COVID-19 pandemic continue to disrupt social gatherings in Nigeria, the Osun State University (UNIOSUN) has scheduled its 19th convocation ceremony virtually, as its delivered kit to graduating students through courier service.

The event, according to the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Labode Popoola is the first-ever virtual convocation to hold by a public university in the country.

Speaking at Convocation Press Conference and handing over of kits to FEDEX for onward distribution to students, the Vice-Chancellor disclosed that 1,946 students for the 2018/19 academic session would be conferred with various degrees on Monday, September 21, 2020, at the University’s auditorium in Osogbo.

He added that over 95 % of the graduating students have registered to be part of the virtual convocation, hence, the school engaged mobile service providers on providing affordable data to allow students to join the program fully kitted.

Professor Popoola further stated that the convocation lecture would be delivered by a professor of Economics, Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, New York, Jeffery D. Sachs, and would speak on, “The New Normal: Challenges and Opportunities for Tertiary Education”.

“This unique year 2020, the whole world battled with an unexpected pandemic which has now made most corporate organizations to switch their major operations/activities from physical to virtual. At UNIOSUN, instead of complaining, I am glad to tell you that we are busy brainstorming and proffering solutions to developmental challenges. All plans are currently on top gear and we are ready to conduct the first-ever virtual convocation ceremony in the history of public Universities in Nigeria.

“I like to inform you that the total graduate output of the University for the 9th convocation captures our graduands for the 2018/2019 academic session and it is one thousand nine hundred and forty-six (1,946). These graduands will be conferred with first degrees and fifty-two graduands with higher degrees and Diplomas. Out of this number, thirty-five (35) first-class degrees, representing 1.79% of the total number of graduands will be awarded to those students who have distinguished themselves academically.

Also, six hundred and three (603) made second class (upper), nine hundred and seventy-two (972) second class lower, two hundred and seventy-four (274) made the third class, while only ten (10) will be awarded the pass degree. This will bring to a total of eleven thousand eight hundred and forty-five (1845) first degrees awarded by the University since its first graduation in 2011.

“We are handing one thousand nine hundred and forty-six (1,946) convocation kits to the courier service to deliver them to the door-steps of our graduands to be able to participate in the first of its kind 9th convocation ceremony of the University virtually from their respective locations.

Each convocation It has five (5) distinct items and they include the well-laundered convocation gown with cap, the convocation brochure, scroll, and a plaque customized for each graduand as souvenir and memorabilia from the Osun State University”, he said.

Vanguard

