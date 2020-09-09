UNICAL to be modelled after Oxford – Offiong

Kindly Share This Story:

Ahead of the September 10 screening of outgoing Vice Chancellor of University of Calabar, Prof Zana Akpagu’s replacement, Prof Offiong E. Offiong has said that he will model the tertiary institution after the famous Oxford University in the UK.

Speaking to Journalists in Calabar weekend, Offiong said he will reposition and make the school regain her past glory.

“I want to make UNICAL as attractive as Oxford and Harvard Universities and such league of varsities by stimulating the socioeconomic activities to pull investors to the institution.”

The professor said as VC, the school will partner the private sector, including local and international firms to enable them conduct more researches into new discoveries.

ALSO READ: Norway MP nominates Trump for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

He said the challenge of funding is the bane of their researchers in the school, adding that there are lots of researches that were done which have been abandoned on the shelves because of resources to advance them.

“If by the grace of God I am appointed the next VC of UNICAL, funding of researches, welfare of academic , non-academic staff and students as well as attracting business partnership with local and international firms will be amongst by priorities to reposition the school. We will partner industries to help empower our researchers.

“We need to look at UNICAL as a place which has groomed lots of leaders in this country because of the quality training they received in this school. We have to return to those days, so that we take our pride of place in the league of universities through what I call Alumni Economy. We shall harness the alumni resources and plough back into the university through purposeful leadership.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: