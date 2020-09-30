Umahi denies rift with NASS members from Ebonyi

Kindly Share This Story:

Abakaliki—Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has said that he enjoys a robust relationship with members of the National Assembly from the state, contrary to the speculation about a rift between them.

Umahi made the disclosure on Wednesday in Abakaliki, during the virtual swearing in of his new aides.

He, however, said that it was natural for people to agitate when they felt not being properly treated.

The governor said that he had an audience with the NASS members recently in Abuja, where they “wined, dined and some even drank from the same cup”.

He added: “There is no sign of enmity among us and for the first time, the entire NASS members from the state accompanied me to five ministries in Abuja.

“We visited the ministries of power, water resources and empowerment, among others, for two days,” he said.

Umahi, however, said that he did not attach more importance to the legislators than any person in the state, pointing out that his administration “does not attach importance to anybody.

“Our leader, Senator Sam Egwu (PDP Ebonyi North) came back for the Independence Day celebrations, but I told him that such celebrations will not hold.

“I am sure that if there will be an Abuja group, Egwu will not belong to it, but there is none of such and so nothing to worry about.

“People, however, have their own mind and if you feel you are not well treated, you have the right to protest.

“Such protest should, however, not affect the other person,” the governor said.

He urged the new aides to be proactive, saying that those who worked hard for the state would always be recognised by his administration no matter where they come from.

“The new Personal Assistant to the Governor on Rice Production has effectively managed our four mills generating a profit of over N300 million for the state and not requesting for funds to maintain the mills,” he said.

He warned residents to desist from peddling falsehood in the name of criticism or opposition, saying that everyone runs his or her own destiny.

“A former Secretary to the State Government recently said that we owe contractors N54 billion and I hope the relevant authorities have sued him.

“These people who dish falsehood to the public must prove them for the state and country to move forward and no one can pull another person down in order to rise,” he said.

