Ujali Founder, Onyinye Igbokwe introduces Ujali Pro at Anaedoonline Second Anniversary Lecture

In a 6-hours virtual conference attended by participants from Africa, Europe, and other parts of the world, the Founder of UJALI Limited, Onyinye Igbokwe was among the transformational leaders that addressed the Nigerian Youths during the 2nd Anniversary lecture of anaedooline.com themed “The Place of Youth in Politics and Economy”.

Other speakers who spoke at the much-anticipated annual lecture include Prof. Wole Soyinka, the first Nobel Laureate from Africa; Mr. Peter Obi, former Executive Governor of Anambra State; Mr. Innocent Chukuwma, the CEO of Innoson Vehicles; Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, a former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); Nonso Smart Okafor, a state legislator from Anambra State.

During her presentation, she told the audience that Nigerian youths can only innovate their way to the top. “We have to engage ourselves in things that are fruitful. We must start to invest in ourselves rather than waiting for the government to do things for us”

“Where do we go from here? We must create a platform that will allow entrepreneurs to thrive. We can build incubators where Venture Capitalists (VCs) can invest in ideas that are bankable, sustainable, and viable.”

She also spoke about the pioneer app from UJALI Limited, UJALI Pro, the innovative digital platform that provides an adaptive marketplace where corporate organizations can connect with the best subject matter experts in the broad area of human capacity development. The platform is ready to bridge the gap in corporate learning by providing the medium that allows business schools to create tailored programs for African businesses.

Onyinye Igbokwe is a Stanford trained project management professional with rich experience in engineering, mining, interior architecture, and building sectors, where she had worked either as part of a project team, led the business operations, or strategically managed people to deliver on the organization’s set objectives.

