Ugbade solicits help for U17 World cup winner Chukwuma Nwoha

By Temisan Amoye

Former U-17 World cup winning captain, Nduka Ugbade has called on well-meaning Nigerians to come to the aid of former teammate Chukwuma Nwoha who is battling a life-threatening health condition.

Ugbade made the appeal in an exclusive interview with Vanguard Sports saying: “Now one of us, Chukwuma Nwoha is dying, I read that they have to operate his leg because if they don’t carry out the operation he is going to die.

The ex-MFM FC boss continued. “You won’t believe it; I have not been able to call. What do I tell him? What am I going to say? ( Gets emotional and begins to sob). I was talking to Segun Fagbetun, he just dismissed me with a wave of hand, saying “abeg, abeg leave me”. Captain, you have to fight for your people. I assured him I was actually fighting for them. But it is difficult to believe because they have not seen anything yet.

It is very painful because anytime I remember this, I shed tears. I am not suffering, at least I can feed myself. I am calling people of goodwill, the Femi Otedolas of this world, the Adenugas, the Dangotes, Ministry of Sports and the Nigeria Football Federation to come to the aid of Chukwuma Nwoha. They should not let him die.”

Vanguard gathered that the now bedridden Chukwuma Nwoha is battling an infected leg, as a result of an injury he sustained during his active years, which unfortunately wasn’t treated properly.

Asides from being a member of the historic U17 world cup winning squad, Chukwuma Nwoha also played out for Iwuanyanwu Nationale of Imo state.

