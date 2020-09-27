UFC 253: Israel Adesanya embarrasses Paulo Costa with TKO

Kindly Share This Story:

Israel Adesanya shut up Paulo Costa on Saturday night in a dominant defence of his middleweight title, winning by TKO in the second round in the main event of UFC 253.

Adesanya battered Costa’s front leg with kicks to quiet the Brazilian fighter’s trash-talking in the early going, and by the start of Round 2, Costa had bruises up and down his lower half.

Adesanya opened up Costa’s face with a high kick at the start of the second round and then finished off his challenger with a left counter-punch to the dome. Costa stumbled backwards and could not recover.

Earlier in the main card on “Fight Island” in the United Arab Emirates, Jan Błachowicz defeated Dominick Reyes, also by TKO, to claim the light heavyweight title.

